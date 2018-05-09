AP POLYCET 2018 results to be released soon at polycetap.nic.in, check details

AP POLYCET results 2018: The candidates can check the results through polycetap.nic.in AP POLYCET results 2018: The candidates can check the results through polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training is going to release the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test soon at the official website, polycetap.nic.in. As per the official website, the result declaration date is May 8, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website. The examination was conducted on April 27 to select students for diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology offered at Polytechnics in the state for the academic year of 2017-18. To be eligible, candidates were required to have passed 10 + 2 examinations from any recognised institution.

The exam was conducted for two hours and contained 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 10 state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There were 60 questions for Physics and 30 questions each for Chemistry and Mathematics.

AP POLYCET results 2018: How to check

– Go to the official website for the exam (polycetap.nic.in).

– Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2018 results.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should have passed SSC examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Secondary Education, A.P/TS such as CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, AP Open School Society (APOSS), 10 class examination conducted by various state boards of secondary education in India with mathematics as one of the subjects, and obtained at least 35 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

— Those who appeared or are appearing for SSC or equivalent examination being held in March/April-2018, and whose results are yet to be declared can also apply. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET.

