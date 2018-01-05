AP POLYCET 2018: Exam date released, check out the schedule at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 1 pm for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes. AP POLYCET 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 1 pm for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes.

AP POLYCET: The exam date for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET). All those who are interested in the same are required to get themselves registered at the official website – polycetap.nic.in from March 19. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 1 pm. Last year, the results were declared on May 8.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should have passed SSC examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Secondary Education, A.P/TS such as CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, AP Open School Society (APOSS), 10 class examination conducted by various state boards of secondary education in India with mathematics as one of the subjects, and obtained at least 35 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

— Those who appeared or are appearing for SSC or equivalent examination being held in March/April-2018, and whose results are yet to be declared can also apply.

— There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET

Paper pattern and scheme

The duration of the exam will be two hours.

There will be only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination.

The question paper consists of 120 questions with a choice of four responses for each question:

— Mathematics: 60 questions (60 marks)

— Physics: 30 questions (30 marks)

— Chemistry: 30 questions (30 marks)

Important dates

Last date for sale of POLYCET booklet and online registration: April 13

POLYCET 2018: April 28

