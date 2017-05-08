AP POLYCET 2017: Results to be declared at polycetap.nic.in, know how to download

AP POLYCET results 2017: The exam was conducted from April 28, 2017. AP POLYCET results 2017: The exam was conducted from April 28, 2017.

AP POLYCET results 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training is likely to declare the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2017 soon. Candidates who had appeared for the paper and have been waiting from the results can check the same form the official website.

According to the Board, the results will be declared on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. However, reports claim that the results will be declared today at 5 pm. Candidates can check on this page to be notified about the results.

The exam was conducted from April 28, 2017 to select students for diploma courses in Engineering, Non Engineering and Technology offered at Polytechnics in the state for the academic year of 2017-18. To be eligible, candidates were required to have passed 10 + 2 examinations from any recognised institution.

The exam was conducted for two hours and contained 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 10 state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There were 60 questions for Physics and 30 questions each for Chemistry and Mathematics.

Steps to download the AP POLYCET results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the exam (polycetap.nic.in).

– Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2017 results.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

