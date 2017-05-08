AP POLYCET 2017: Results available for download at polycetap.nic.in, check here

AP POLYCET 2017: The Board had conducted the examination on April 28, 2017. AP POLYCET 2017: The Board had conducted the examination on April 28, 2017.

AP POLYCET results 2017: The results for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2017 have been released at 5 pm on May 8. Candidates who appeared for the paper can now check their results from the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training.

The Board had conducted the examination on April 28, 2017 and candidates had to answer 120 multiple choice questions in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The questions were based on the syllabus of the state Board of Secondary Education (BSE). There were 60 questions in Mathematics, 30 questions in Physics and 30 questions in Chemistry.

“Admission into new Diploma Courses sanctioned if any during the academic year 2017 – 2018 will be done on the basis of POLYCET-2017 rank,” the Board informed candidates.

AP POLYCET results 2017: Enter hall ticket number to view results

Steps to download the AP POLYCET results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the exam (polycetap.nic.in) or visit manabadi.com.

– Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2017 results.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

