AP Police (ASLPRB ) SI exam 2016: Final merit list declared at recruitment.appolice.gov.in

ASLPRB 2016: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) has released the merit list for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment main exam. The Board conducted the main exam on February 18, 2017. The candidates can check the result from the official website — recruitment.appolice.gov.in — by following the steps listed below.

Steps to check AP Police SI final merit list 2016:

Visit the official website mentioned above.

Click on AP Police SI merit list flashing on the homepage

A pdf file will open showing the list of the candidates

Check the list and if needed, take a printout for further reference.

AP Police recruitment department had last year released notification to fill a total of 707 Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies in Civil, RSI (AR, SARCPL, APSP), deputy jailor and assistant matron posts. Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam.

