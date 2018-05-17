AP PGECET results 2018 declared at sche.ap.gov.in

AP, PGECET results 2018: The candidates who gain positive qualifying status are required to move forward for the counselling session. AP, PGECET results 2018: The candidates who gain positive qualifying status are required to move forward for the counselling session.

AP PGECET Results 2018: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) was released today, May17, 2018, on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGECET was successfully conducted by the Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam was held from May 10 to May 12 for all the candidates who are seeking admission into the postgraduate degree courses in the state. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website which is scheap.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP PGECET results:

Step 1: Candidates have to enter their AP PGECET 2018 registration number and their date of birth.

Step 2: The candidates have to select the examination paper that they attempted.

Step 3: The results will come on the screen.

Step 1: Candidates should download and print the result of AP PGECET 2018.

Particulars in AP PGECET Result 2018

The information that will appear on the screen of the AP PGECET result will be as follows:

Name of the candidate.

Fathers name

Name of the examination paper of AP PGECET 2018

Rank secured in AP PGECET along with percentile and score secured by the candidate.

The qualifying status of the candidate.

The candidates who gain positive qualifying status are required to move forward for the counselling session. Along with the AP PGECET result 2018, the rank cards for the candidates will also be available for download separately.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd