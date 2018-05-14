AP LAWCET result 2018 declared at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET result 2018: The examinations were held on April 19 for admission to LL.B/ LL.M programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examinations were held on April 19 for admission to LL.B/ LL.M programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP LAWCET result 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) has been released by the AP State Council of Higher Education (SCHE). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The examinations were held on April 19 for admission to LL.B/ LL.M programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The ranks obtained in APLAWCET 2018 are valid for admissions in three year and five year law programmes offered in colleges of Andhra Pradesh only for the 2018-2019 academic session.

Earlier, the answer keys for the examinations were released on April 23. The LAWCET paper was divided into three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

AP LAWCET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘AP LAWCET 2018’

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and LAWCET hallticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

AP LAWCET PGLCET

The examinations were conducted to selects students for admission in 3 and 5 year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state. The LAWCET paper was divided into three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd