AP LAWCET, PGLCET results 2018 today, check at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET PGLCET result 2018: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) are likely to be released on Thursday, April 26 at sche.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website. Earlier, the answer keys for the examinations were released on April 23. The examinations were held on April 19 for admission to LL.B/ LL.M programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Te ranks obtained in APLAWCET 2018 are valid for admissions in three year and five year law programmes offered in colleges of Andhra Pradesh only for the 2018-2019 academic session.

According to the APSCHE, the test is “designed to evaluate the candidate’s General Knowledge, Mental ability, Current Affairs and aptitude to pursue the study of Law”. Candidates had to answer 120 questions in 90 minutes.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 result: Steps to check

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for AP LAWCET 2018, PGLCET 2018 results

– In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

– Results will appear on the screen

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: Paper pattern

The LAWCET paper was divided into three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

The PGLCET paper followed a similar pattern and both papers contained multiple choice questions. The qualifying marks for LAWCET is 35 per cent (40 out of 120 marks) and the minimum marks required to clear PGLCET is 25 per cent (30 out of 120 marks).

The examinations were conducted to selects students for admission in 3 and 5 year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state.

