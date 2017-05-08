AP LAWCET, PGLCET exams 2017: Results to be declared soon at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET, PGLCET exams 2017: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh conducted the paper on behalf of the APSCHE. AP LAWCET, PGLCET exams 2017: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh conducted the paper on behalf of the APSCHE.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET exams 2017: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to declare the results for the state LAWCET and PGLCET examinations today. Candidates who have appeared for the paper on April 19, 2017 can check the same from the official website.

The LAWCET and PGLCET exams were conducted to selects students for admission in 3 and 5 year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh conducted the paper on behalf of the APSCHE.

According to the APSCHE, the test is “designed to evaluate the candidate’s General Knowledge, Mental ability, Current Affairs and aptitude to pursue the study of Law”. Candidates had to answer 120 questions in 90 minutes.

Read | AP POLYCET 2017: Results to be declared soon at polycetap.nic.in, know how to download

The LAWCET paper was divided in three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

The PGLCET paper followed a similar pattern and both papers contained multiple choice questions. The qualifying marks for LAWCET is 35 per cent (40 out of 120 marks) and the minimum marks required to clear PGLCET is 25 per cent (30 out of 120 marks).

Steps to download the AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for AP LAWCET 2017.

– Follow the notification for the exam results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For more stories on AP LAWCET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd