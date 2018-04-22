AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: Answer Keys to be released soon at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: The answer keys are expected to be released today at sche.ap.gov.in AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: The answer keys are expected to be released today at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test answer keys are likely to be released soon. Last year, the answer keys were released on April 25. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The examinations were held on April 19 for admission to LL.B/ LL.M programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the APSCHE, the test is “designed to evaluate the candidate’s General Knowledge, Mental ability, Current Affairs and aptitude to pursue the study of Law”. Candidates had to answer 120 questions in 90 minutes.

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2018: Steps to download the answer keys

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for AP LAWCET 2018, PGLCET 2018 answer keys

– A pdf with answer keys will open

– Download it and take a print out for further reference.

AP LAWCET PGLCET 2018: Paper pattern

The LAWCET paper was divided in three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

The PGLCET paper followed a similar pattern and both papers contained multiple choice questions. The qualifying marks for LAWCET is 35 per cent (40 out of 120 marks) and the minimum marks required to clear PGLCET is 25 per cent (30 out of 120 marks).

AP LAWCET PGLCET

The examinations were conducted to selects students for admission in 3 and 5 year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state.

