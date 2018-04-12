AP Intermediate 1st year results 2018 date and time: Results to release tomorrow at bieap.gov.in, check date and time

AP Intermediate 1st year results 2018: The results will be declared tomorrow, April 13 at bieap.gov.in. (Representational image) AP Intermediate 1st year results 2018: The results will be declared tomorrow, April 13 at bieap.gov.in. (Representational image)

AP Intermediate results 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the first year results tomorrow, April 13 on the official website, bieap.gov.in. The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, bieap.gov.in. The results are expected to be announced by the state Education Minister Ganta Srinivas Garu.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.

This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

AP Intermediate 1st year result 2018: Date and time

The results will be declared tomorrow, April 13 at 3 pm. The second year results will be declared today, April 12 at 3 pm.

AP Intermediate results 2018: Where to check —

— examresults.net

— results.cgg.gov.in

— goresults.net

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— exametc.com

— educationandhra.com

How to check through sms?

Besides above websites, the result can be accessed through SMS. Follow the procedure written below:

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

AP Intermediate 1st year results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, you’ll find two links — AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

The Andhra Pradesh Borad of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after educational condition of Andhra Pradesh

