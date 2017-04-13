AP intermediate exams 2017: Results for 1st, 2nd year declared, check here

Latest News
Intermediate results 2017: Advance Supplementary will be held in May, 2017

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2017 1:03 pm
intermediate results 2017, bieap.gov.in, ap inter result, inter result, bieap, manabadi result 2017, manabadi results, examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh news, inter rseult date, education news, indian express Intermediate results 2017: Last date for the payment of exam fee for intermediate advanced supplementary exams is April 26.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (AP BIE) has declared the results for the intermediate examinations 2017. The candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the board’s official website.

Last year, 4,11,941 students appeared for the Intermediate second-year examination, out of which 3,03,934 passed. The total pass percentage stood at 73.78. The girls outnumbered boys with 72.09 pass percentage while boys were at 64.02 per cent. Krishna district topped the results with 84 percent.

Inter result 2017, manabadi Inter result 2017, inter result, education news Inter result 2017: Enter relevant details and view your result

Last year, a total 57.46 percent have secured A Grade (75 percent and above marks), 27.77 percent secured B Grade (60 percent to 74 percent) , 11.14 percent secured C Grade ( 50 percent to 59 percent) and 3.62 percent secured D Grade (35 percent to 49 percent).

Advance Supplementary will be held around third week of May.

Steps to download the results for the AP intermediate exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the AP BIE (bieap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification with a link to the results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

