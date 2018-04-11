AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018 date and time: Where to check, how to check, important dates

AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018: The results to declare tomorrow, April 12 at bieap.gov.in AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018: The results to declare tomorrow, April 12 at bieap.gov.in

Intermediate results 2018: Unlike last year, when the results of both first and second year were declared on the same day, this year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare the second year results tomorrow, April 12 on the official website, bieap.gov.in. The Andhra Board will declare the first year results on April 13. The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, bieap.gov.in.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.

This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

AP Inter results 2018: Where to check

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— goresults.net

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— exametc.com

— educationandhra.com

How to check through sms?

Besides above websites, the result can be accessed through SMS. Follow the procedure written below:

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

AP Inter results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, you’ll find two links — AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Grades to clear the examinations

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be fail.

AP Intermediate 2nd year result time

The results of the second year will be announced tomorrow, April 12 at 3 pm, while the first year exam results will be announced on April 13 between 10 am-12 pm.

Last year, Minister for Human Resources Development Ganta Srinivas Rao had announced the results on April 13 at Vijayawada. In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys. While in the first year, girls scored a pass percentage of 80 per cent, boys stood at 75 per cent. The Minister announced that in the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 69 per cent while boys are at 60 per cent.

About Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

The Andhra Pradesh Borad of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after educational condition of Andhra Pradesh

