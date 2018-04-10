AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd years exams result 2018, check details here

Intermediate result 2018: This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year. (Representational image) This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year. (Representational image)

Intermediate result 2018: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate exams results are likely to be declared on April 12, on the official website — bieap.gov.in. The first year exams commenced from February 28 and the second year exams started from March 2. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year. Also, this year, “one-minute” rule was introduced by the AP Board, which bars entry into examination centres even if students are a minute late. About 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination.

The 1st year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2018 and the 2nd year exams were held from March 1 to 19. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018.

Other websites for results

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— goresults.net

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— exametc.com

— educationandhra.com

AP Intermediate results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 1: On the homepage, you’ll find two links — AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Passing marks

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be fail.

Last year, Minister for Human Resources Development Ganta Srinivas Rao had announced the results on April 13 at Vijayawada. In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys. While in first year, girls scored a pass percentage of 80 per cent, boys stood at 75 per cent. The Minister announced that in the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 69 per cent while boys are at 60 per cent.

