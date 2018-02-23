AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year exam 2018 hall tickets released at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

Intermediate hall tickets 2018: The students can download it from

Intermediate hall tickets 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has releaed the first and second year intermediate hall tickets today. The students appearing for general/ vocational courses examinations can download it from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

The exams for the first year will begin from February 28 and the second year exams will start from March 2. The practical exams for general intermediate courses have ended on February 21. The official website is functioning slow, we suggest students to download the admit card after some time.

Intermediate hall tickets 2018, follow these steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

Step 2: There will be two links – first year and second year hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the category (general/ vocational) and roll number/ SSC exam number

Step 4: Click on hall ticket

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

1st year IPE exam time table 2018

February 28: (Part II) 2nd Language paper I

March 3: English paper I

March 6: Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I

March 8: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/History paper I

March 10: Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I

March 13: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I

March 15: Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I

March 17: Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I

2nd year IPE exam time table 2018

March 1: 2nd language paper II

March 5: English paper II8

March 7: Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany paper II/ Civics paper II/ Psychology paper II

March 9: Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/History paper II

March 12: Physics paper II/Economics paper II/ Classical language paper II

March 14: Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II/ Sociology paper II/ Fine Arts, Music paper II

March 16: Geology paper II/ Home Sciences paper II/ Public Administration paper II/ Logic paper II/ Bridge Course Maths paper II

March 19: Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II

