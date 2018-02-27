AP Intermediate first year exams to begin tomorrow

AP intermediate exams 2018: This year, 10,26,891 students would be appearing for the exams. (Representational image) This year, 10,26,891 students would be appearing for the exams. (Representational image)

AP intermediate exams 2018: The exams for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year will begin from tomorrow, February 28, and by now students would have downloaded their admit cards to appear for the same. The second year exams are scheduled to be held from March 2. The practical exams for general intermediate courses ended on February 21. This year, over 10 lakh students would be appearing for the inter exams.

Candidates need to carefully check the exam centre and details written on the hall ticket in advance. Students have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am and the reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am.

1st year IPE exam time table 2018

February 28: (Part II) 2nd Language paper I

March 3: English paper I

March 6: Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I

March 8: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/History paper I

March 10: Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I

March 13: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I

March 15: Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I

March 17: Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I

Last year, nearly 10.31 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 while 5.23 lakh had taken the first year examination.

How is the grading done?

Those scoring 91 to 100 marks will be graded as A1; 81-90 A2; 71-80 B1; 61-70 B2; 51-60 C1; 41-50 C2; and anything below that would be graded as ‘D’.

