AP IIIT admission 2017: First provisional list to release today at rguktn.ac.in

The provisional selection list for admissions in undergraduate courses in the RGUKT 2017 will be announced today by the HRD Minister at rguktn.ac.in. The list, to be published by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh, will be out for all campuses other than special categories ( PH/CAP/NCC/Sports) phase-I.

RGUKT conducts the admission to 6-year integrated BTech courses will be done for four campuses IIIT Nuzvid (Krishna District), IIIT RK Valley (Kadapa district), IIIT Ongole and IIIT Srikakulam. The certificate verification and admissions including other states and international students will be held at respective campuses on July 5 onwards. The provisional selection list will be out on July 15, 2017 and the classes will begin on August 1.

RGUVT result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional selection list link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

The first batch of about 6,500 class 10 graduates got admission into a six year integrated programme in August 2008. The initial selection was based on the local best model where students receiving the top marks in every subject were selected.

The objective of establishing RGUKT was to provide high-quality educational opportunities to the rural youth of Andhra Pradesh. The initial goal was that at least the top 1 per cent of the rural graduates would be given the opportunity to study at RGUKT.

