AP ICET exam 2017: Results to be declared today, know how to download

AP ICET results 2017: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, which conducted the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2017 on May 2, 2017, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the results for the exam today.

“Final Keys and Response Sheets evaluated with Final Keys will be made available in the website on May 15, 2017 after the declaration of the results,” the university said in an official notification, adding that the results will be declared by the afternoon on May 15, 2017.

The answer key and response sheets are available for download on the official website and candidates can check this page again to be notified when the results are declared. AP ICET 2017 was conducted in two session on May 2 in the “forenoon” at 10 am to 12.30 pm and in the “afternoon” from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to check the AP ICET results 2017:

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for “AP ICET – 17”.

– Click on the link for AP ICET 2017 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results, take a print out and cross check your answers with the answer key.

