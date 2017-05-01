AP ICET 2017: Download admit card, exam on May 2, check here

AP ICET 2017: The exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. AP ICET 2017: The exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

AP ICET 2017: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2017. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination which will be held on May 2, 2017 can download the admit card from the official website.

“APICET-2017 is being conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria,” an official notification said. The exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The university is conducting the examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It announced that the exam will be condicted in the normalisation procedure. The answer key will be released by May 4, 2017 and the results are likely to be declared by May 10, 2017.

Steps to download the Hall Ticket for AP ICET 2017:

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for “AP ICET – 17”.

– Click on the link to “Download Hallticket”.

– Enter your registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

– Click on “Download Hallticket”.

– Take a print out of the admit card for further reference.

