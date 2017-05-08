AP EdCET exam 2017: Results to be declared soon at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s how to download

AP EdCET exam 2017: The exam was conducted on April 19, 2017 from 10.30 am to 12.30 am. AP EdCET exam 2017: The exam was conducted on April 19, 2017 from 10.30 am to 12.30 am.

AP EdCET exam 2017: Andhra University, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is likely to declare the results for the AP Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) 2017 exam today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can find their results on the official website and check this page to be notified.

The exam was conducted on April 19, 2017 from 10.30 am to 12.30 am to select candidates for admission to BEd courses at recognised institutions in the state. The exam had 150 multiple choice questions which were divided into three parts— part A was for General English (25 marks); part B for General Knowledge and Teaching Aptitude (25 marks) and; part C for Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Social Studies and English (100 marks for any one of the subjects).

The exam was held at centres in Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Steps to download the AP EdCET results 2017:

– Go to the official website for APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for AP EdCET 2017.

– Follow the notification for the exam results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

