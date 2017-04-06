AP EdCET 2017: Admit cards to be released soon, check exam date here

AP EdCET 2017: The university will conduct the examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. AP EdCET 2017: The university will conduct the examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

AP EdCET 2017: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2017 on April 19, 2017. Candidates who have applied for this examination can download the admit cards which will be available on the official website from April 11, 2017.

The university will conduct the examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Those who still have not applied for the exam but wish to appear for the same can do so from the website until April 15, 2017 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. The application process had ended on March 23.

Read | WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: Admit cards to be released tomorrow, check here

Steps to download admit card for APSCHE AP EdCET 2017:

– Go to the official website of the APSCHE (apsche.org).

– Follow the link to the page for the EdCET exam.

– If you have not applied yet, do so by clicking the link, filling the details and submitting the form with the late fees.

– The link to the admit cards will be available from April 11. Click on the link and fill in the required details.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories in AP EdCET, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd