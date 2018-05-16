AP ECET result 2018 declared, check at sche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET result 2018: The exam was conducted on May 3 from 10 am to 1 pm for admission into second yea level lateral entry into engineering/pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on May 3 from 10 am to 1 pm for admission into second yea level lateral entry into engineering/pharmacy courses.

AP ECET result 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) has been released. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their respective results at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 3 from 10 am to 1 pm for admission into second yea level lateral entry into engineering/pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of engineering and technology and B.Sc candidates for the academic year 2018-2019. JNT University Anantapur conducted the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Qualifying marks

The examination was for 200 marks with 200 objective type questions. In order to obtain a rank in APECET 2018, the qualifying percentage marks is 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the SC/ST candidates.

AP ECET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘AP ECET 2018’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and hallticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The online answer script images of APECET 2018 will be preserved for six months from the date of publication of results after which time they shall be disposed.

AP ECET 2018

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur conducts the online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of Engineering offered by private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

