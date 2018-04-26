AP ECET 2018 admit cards, download at sche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in AP ECET 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2018 admit cards has been released. All the candidates who are appearing for examinations can download the admit cards from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur will conduct the exam on May 3. The engineering aspirants should ensure to carry the admit card to the exam hall.

The candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps written below:

Steps to check AP ECET 2018 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP ECET 2018 admit card’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern

A total of 200 objective type questions will be asked in AP ECET 2017. Only those aspirants who have scored 25 per cent aggregate marks in four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc Mathematics) will be able to secure rank.

AP ECET 2018

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur conducts the online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of Engineering offered by private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

