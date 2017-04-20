AP ECET 2017: Download admit cards from today

AP ECET 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2017 admit cards will be released today at 2:30 pm. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur will conduct the exam on May 3, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. AP ECET is conducted for admission in second year level into B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharmacy programmes offered in Universities across Andhra Pradesh.

The candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps written below:

Steps to check AP ECET 2017 admit cards

Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link ‘AP ECET 2017 admit card’

A new page will open

Enter the details like hall ticket number and date of birth

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out

The engineering aspirants should ensure to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Last year, about 34,000 students appeared in AP ECET out of which, 33,535 students passed. The pass percentage was 96.53.

