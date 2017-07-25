AP EAMCET second counselling seat allotment result 2017 to be released at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET was held in April 2017 AP EAMCET was held in April 2017

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) will soon release the second allotment list at apeamcet.nic.in. The candidates waiting for the provisional merit list can view it once it gets released.

AP EAMCET 2017, steps to check allotment

Step 1: Go to the official website for AP EAMCET (apeamcet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for “College-wise Allotment Details”.

Step 3: Enter your preferred college name and branch in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on “Show allotment”

Step 5: Scroll down the list to check your name, rank and hall ticket number.

Step 6: Download the page and take a print out for further reference.

Nearly 2.77 lakh candidates appeared for EAMCET and a total of 1,98,064 candidates applied for the engineering stream, while as much as 80,735 students registered for agriculture courses. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)had conducted the EAMCET for engineering courses on April 24, 25 and 26.

