AP EAMCET results 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018) will be declared today, on May 2 on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the wesbite itself. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to visit this website, they can check out the EAMCET 2018 results at — www.vidyavision.com, http://www.manabadi.com, http://www.manabadi.co.in and http://www.schools9.com. As per reports, over 2.74 lakh students had applied for the examination.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It It was a computer-based test and was conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET 2018 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

AP EAMCET Results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click in the link for ‘AP EAMCET 2018 results’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference

The preliminary answer keys for examination was released on April 25 at sche.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao had earlier said that EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective. He also told mediapersons that the online system for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which was introduced last year will be continued this year as well.

