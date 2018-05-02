AP EAMCET results 2018: JEE Main 2018 topper Suraj Krishan grabs EAMCET AIR 1

AP EAMCET results 2018: JEE Main 2018 topper Suraj Krishna AP EAMCET results 2018: JEE Main 2018 topper Suraj Krishna

AP EAMCET results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development (HRD) minister has announced the results of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today on the official website. JEE Main 2018 topper Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada has also secured AIR 1 in the EAMCET engineering stream. His father Suraj’s father Bhogi Harikrishna has confirmed this to the indianexpress.com. The topper’s father is a businessman and his mother Neeraja Rani is a housewife.

Read | AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE updates

This year, as many as 1.38 lakh students have qualified the AP EAMCET. In the engineering stream, 72.28 per cent students pass. The pass percentage for medicine is at 87.6 per cent.

Candidates appeared for the entrance exams last month can check their scores and ranks at http://www.sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. The test for engineering stream was held from April 22 to 24, the examination for medical stream conducted on April 25.

Read | Bhogi Suraj Krishna’s full interview

A total of 2,75,995 students applied for the AP EAMCET 2018. Of them, 1,99, 309 have applied for engineering stream and 76,686 for agriculture and medical stream. Since 2017, EAMCET is conducted online. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The counselling session for AP EAMCET will start from May 26, 2018.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd