AP EAMCET 2018 mock counselling begins, check details

AP EAMCET Counselling 2018: The AP Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling has started from Monday, May 28 for all those engineering students who have successfully cleared the exam. This year the exam was held in April and the results were announced by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The process of certification has also been made online now and today is the last date for the same. The uploading of documents also has to be done online. Options can be given from till June 2. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check their scores and ranks at sche.ap.gov.in.

The test for engineering stream was held from April 22 to 24 and that for the medical stream was conducted on April 25. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Exam is conducted for the candidates who want to study BE, B.Tech, and MBBS. Before attending the counseling, the applicants should know the procedure of the counselling.

The ranks declared are based on 25 per cent weightage of inter marks and EAMCET marks. You can estimate your rank by checking the answer key and cut off marks.

Candidates who still haven’t checked their results can check the result of AP EAMCET 2018 by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Click on the link given below (The link will be active with the announcement of the result)

Step 2: Enter AP EAMCET registration number and date of birth as provided during form filling

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: The AP EAMCET result 2018 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in it and download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the result and keep it safe till the admission procedure gets over.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to release on May 5 but since the entrance exam is conducted online, the results will be released before the said date. The students are supposed to keep their online application forms until the end of the admission process for the counselling. They need to provide other documents and the admit card to the desired authorities for the verification of the documents. The information booklet for the AP EAMCET 2018 counselling will be provided by the counselling portal of the official website.

