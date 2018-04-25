AP EAMCET response sheet 2018 released, download at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys: Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the keys at sche.ap.gov.in Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the keys at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (EAMCET) have been released today, on April 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The examinations were conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A candidate has to obtain 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking in order to qualify in the exam. This exam is the held for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The answer keys for the Agriculture exams will be released on Thursday, April 26. After the answer keys are out, if any candidate is not satisfied with it, he/she can raise objections, if any, till April 28. The final result for EAMCET 2018 exam will be released by JNTU on May 5. From last year, the AP EAMCET is held online. As per reports, over 2.74 lakh students have applied for the AP EAMCET 2018 of which nearly 1.98 lakh students to join the engineering courses and another 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other courses.

For the preparation of merit list, in case of more than one student securing the same combined score the tie shall be resolved to decide the relative ranking by successively considering the following:

i) The total marks secured in AP EAMCET-2018

ii) The Marks secured in mathematics in AP EAMCET-2018

iii) The marks secured in Physics in AP EAMCET-2018

iv) The Percentage of Aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination

v) If the tie still persists, the older (based on date of birth) being given preference over the younger.

AP EAMCET 2018 response sheet: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on the link for response sheet

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get key details’

Step 5: The answer keys will be released on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao recently said EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective. He also told mediapersons that the online system for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which was introduced last year will be continued this year as well.

The Minister also advised the JNTUK in-charge Vice Chancellor S Ramakrishnarao, who is also the EAMCET chairman to advise the regional observers to allow candidates who are late by one minute to enter the examination hall, on humanitarian grounds.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a computer-based test. Aspirants can also check out mock tests available on the official website.

