AP EAMCET admit card 2018 to release today, steps to download

AP EAMCET 2018 admit card: The admit card for Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2018 will be released today, on April 28. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

For engineering, the exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark. For agriculture and medical, the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in biology (botany – 40, zoology – 40), 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

It is a computer-based test. Aspirants can also check out mock tests available on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2018 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

