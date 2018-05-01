AP EAMCET 2018 results on May 2 at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018 results to be out on sche.ap.gov.in AP EAMCET 2018 results to be out on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCT 2018 results: A week after releasing the preliminary answer keys of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018), the results will be announced on May 2, an official confirmed to the indianexpress.com on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to announce the results of the AP EAMCET-2018 at 12 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to release on May 5 but since the entrance exam is conducted online, the results will be released before the said date. The preliminary answer keys were published on April 25 and 26. The exams were conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on April 22 to April 25.

As per reports, more than 2.74 lakhs students appeared for the test. Out of these, 1.98 lakh students aspire to join engineering courses while the remaining 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other enrolled courses. The AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available at http://www.sche.ap.gov.in ; http://www.vidyavision.com ; http://www.manabadi.com ; http://www.manabadi.co.in; and http://www.schools9.com. To check their results, candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy to view their scores. The counselling procedure, ranks and cut-off will be out tomorrow.

Since 2017, EAMCET is conducted online and the state government has decided all CETs including AP ICET, AP EDCET, AP LAWCET, AP PGCET and others also to be conducted in the online mode. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

