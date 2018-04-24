AP EAMCET 2018 Preliminary Answer Keys tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

AP EAMCET 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. AP EAMCET 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

AP EAMCET 2018: The preliminary answer keys for Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) will be released tomorrow, April 25 at sche.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website. The answer keys for the Agriculture exams will be released on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The examinations were conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2018 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

As per reports, over 2.74 lakh students have applied for the AP EAMCET 2018 of which nearly 1.98 lakh students to join the engineering courses and another 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other courses. From last year, the AP EAMCET is held online. The government of Andhra Pradesh will also conduct all CETs, which include AP ICET, AP EDCET, AP LAWCET, AP PGCET and others in the online mode.

AP EAMCET 2018: Steps to check answer keys

Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Click on download ‘preliminary answer keys’

A pdf with answer keys will appear on the website

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a computer-based test. Aspirants can also check out mock tests available on the official website.

