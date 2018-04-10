AP EAMCET 2018: Correction facility now available at sche.ap.gov.in, exam from May 2

For the first time, this year, AP EAMCET will be conducted online. For the first time, this year, AP EAMCET will be conducted online.

AP EAMCET 2018: The facility for making changes in the online application form of AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) is now available at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. All those candidates who have left their forms incomplete or have filled wrong information can made the required changes till April 12. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE, for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

For the first time, this year, AP EAMCET will be conducted online from May 2 to 7 in two slots – morning and evening. The qualifying percentage of marks for the same is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

AP EAMCET 2018, examination pattern

For engineering

The exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

For agriculture and medical

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in biology (botany – 40, zoology – 40), 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd