AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys for Agriculture exam to release today at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET answer keys 2018 will be available at sche.ap.gov.in AP EAMCET answer keys 2018 will be available at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for Andhra Pradesh (AP) Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Agriculture exam will be released today, on April 26. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The examinations were conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. After the answer keys are published, candidates can raise objections, if any, till April 28. The final result for EAMCET 2018 exam will be released by JNTU on May 5.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao recently said EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective. He said the online system for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which was introduced last year will be continued this year as well.

AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on the link for response sheet

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get key details’

Step 5: The answer keys will be released on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A candidate has to obtain 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking in order to qualify for the exam. This exam is the held for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The master copy of the question paper along with its preliminary key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to the master copy of question paper and its preliminary key. The students have to submit their objections in the prescribed format.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd