AP EAMCET 2018 admit card to release tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held between April 22 to April 25, 2018 AP EAMCET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held between April 22 to April 25, 2018

AP EAMCET 2018: The admit card for the AP Eamcet examination will be declared tomorrow, April 18. The candidates who are appearing for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The examination will be held from April 22 to April 25, 2018. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a computer based test. Aspirants can also check out mock tests available on the website – sche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2018 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

Courses offered

Engineering

Bio-Technology

B Tech (Dairy technology)

B Tech (Agri Engineering)

B Tech (Food Science and Technology)

B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture)

BVSc and AH/BFSc

B Pharmacy

Pharma D

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, B Pharmacy (MPC), Pharma D, B Tech (dairy), B Tech (Ag. engineering), B Tech [food science and technology (FS & T)], B Sc [agriculture engg] courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2

pattern) with mathematics, physics and chemistry as optionals or related vocational courses in the

fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra

Pradesh/Telangana, along with bridge course or courses conducted by it for candidates enrolled from

academic year 2000 onwards, or any other examination recognized

Or

Should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent.

For BVSc & AH/BSc (Ag)/BSc (Hort)/BFSc/BTech (FS&T) courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or

any examination recognised as equivalent there to by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, with any two/three of the subjects mentioned in the official notification.

AP EAMCET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held between April 22 to April 25, 2018 AP EAMCET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held between April 22 to April 25, 2018

Examination pattern

For engineering

The exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

For agriculture and medical

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in biology (botany – 40, zoology – 40), 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

Click here for agriculture and medical syllabus

Click here for engineering syllabus

How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates are required to apply at the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Application fee: An application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid by the aspirant.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: March 29

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee: April 6

Hall tickets: April 18

AP EAMCET (Engineering): April 22 to 25

AP EAMCET (Agriculture): April 25 and 26

E & A (both stream): April 24 and 25

Results: May 5

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university seperated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd