AP EAMCET 2017: Results available, know how to download from sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET results 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has declared the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017. Candiadates can now download the results from the official website.

The JNTU has announced the results on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the couselling process is set to begin soon. The candidates’ response sheets for the engineering and the medical exams are also available on the official website which can be accessed to cross-check the results.

The AP EAMCET 2017 engineering entrances were held from April 24 to 27, the combined engineering and agriculture exam from April 24 to 28, 2017 and the agriculture entrance on April 28 in two shifts— from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Steps to download the results for AP EAMCET 2017:

– Go to the official website for AP EAMCET 2017 (sche.ap.gov.in).

– At the bottom of the homepage, click on the link to “View Your Result”.

– Fill in your registration number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on “View Results”.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

