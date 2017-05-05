AP EAMCET 2017: Results declared at sche.ap.gov.in, check details here

AP EAMCET 2017: The exams are scheduled to be held at the end of April with the engineering entrances from April 24 to 27. AP EAMCET 2017: The exams are scheduled to be held at the end of April with the engineering entrances from April 24 to 27.

AP EAMCET 2017: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 have been announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website (see below).

The exams were held in the last week of April. The engineering entrances took place from April 24 to 27, the combined engineering and agriculture exam from April 24 to 28, 2017 and the agriculture entrance on April 28. The exams were held in two shifts— from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

According to reports, 1,98,064 students registered for the exam from engineering stream and 80,735 registered from the agriculture stream. The website may slow down due to server load and candidates are requested to be patient and check again once the website begins working again.

Read | AP EAMCET 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm on sche.ap.gov.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, conducts thte AP EAMCET exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Clearing the exam will make candidates eligible for admission to various professional courses on engineering and agriculture at universities across the state.

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for AP EAMCET (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on “View your result” at the bottom of the page.

– Enter your details, including the registration number, in the fields provided.

– Download the results, save them and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on AP EAMCET, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd