AP EAMCET 2017: Hall tickets released at sche.ap.gov.in, check details here

AP EAMCET 2017: The AP EAMCET exam is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the admit cards can now download the same from the official website.

The exams are scheduled to be held at the end of April with the engineering entrances from April 24 to 27, agriculture entrance on April 28 and the combined engineering and agriculture exam from April 24 to 28, 2017. The exams will take place in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The website may be slow due to server load. In this case, candidates are requested to be patient and download the admit card once the site is free of the rush.

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who clear the exam will gain admission to various professional courses on engineering and agriculture offered and different universities and private colleges across the state.

Steps to download AP EAMCET 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for AP EAMCET (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link to the admit card ” Halltickets for APEAMCET-2017 are available for download”.

– Enter your details, including the registration number, in the fields provided.

– Download the admit card, save it and take a print out of the same for further reference.

