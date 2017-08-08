AP EAMCET 2017 final seat allotment results to release today at apeamcet.nic.in

As per a notification, certificate verification and exercising options were done on August 5 and August 6 for this phase. As per a notification, certificate verification and exercising options were done on August 5 and August 6 for this phase.

The final phase seat allotment results for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017 in Andhra Pradesh will be released today at apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the seats in engineering and medical colleges can view their seat allotment result today at 6 pm. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) had conducted the entrance exam in May.

As per a notification, certificate verification and exercising options were done on August 5 and August 6 for this phase. Candidates who will attend certificate verification first time have to pay processing fee online before he/she attends certificate verification.

A total of Rs 1200 (OC/BC) processing fee has to be paid. For SC/ ST category, Rs 600 needs to be paid.

AP EAMCET 2017 final allotment results, steps to view the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AP EAMCET (apeamcet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for “Final Allotment Details”.

Step 3: Enter your preferred college name and branch in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on “Show allotment”

Step 5: Scroll down the list to check your name, rank and hall ticket number.

Step 6: Download the page and take a print out for further reference.

There are nearly 400 seats in Andhra Pradesh’s University colleges and around 31,000 seats in other private engineering colleges are vacant. After the second phase of seat allotment that had ended on July 22, there were 28, 216 seats left vacant in a total of 95,689 seats in engineering colleges.

