AP EAMCET 2017: College-wise allotment released at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2017: The results for the exam were declared on May 6. AP EAMCET 2017: The results for the exam were declared on May 6.

AP EAMCET 2017: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the college-wise allotment details for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for and cleared the exam can check their results on the official website of the Council.

AP EAMCET was held from April 24 to April 27, 2017 in two slots from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The combined engineering and agriculture exam was held from April 24 to 28, 2017 and the agriculture entrance was conducted on April 28. The results for the same were declared on May 6. Read | AP EAMCET 2017: Results declared, check score card, click here

About 1,98,064 students registered for the exam from engineering stream and 80,735 registered from the agriculture stream.

Steps to check the college-wise allotment for AP EAMCET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AP EAMCET (apeamcet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for “College-wise Allotment Details”.

Step 3: Enter your preferred college name and branch in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on “Show allotment”

Step 5: Scroll down the list to check your name, rank and hall ticket number.

Step 6: Download the page and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd