AP EAMCET 2017: Answer keys available for download at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2017: Andhra Pradesh State council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official answer keys and question papers for the state’s Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the paper and are waiting for the results can cross-check their answers from the question paper and answer key.

AP EAMCET 2017 was conducted from April 24 to 28, 2017 and the answer keys for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical papers have been released on the official website for the exam.

The exams were conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates who clear the exam will gain admission to various professional courses on engineering and agriculture offered and different universities and private colleges across the state.

Steps to download the answer keys for AP EAMCET 2017:

– Go to the official website of APSCHE (sche.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for “AP EAMCET 2017”.

– Click on the link “Original Question Papers & Keys (with out Jumbling)”.

– Select the paper for which you have appeared.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Download the answer key and question paper for further reference.

