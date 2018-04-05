AP Board Inter results 2018 likely to be declared on April 12, details

In class 12, a total of 437,572 students had appeared for the exams. In class 12, a total of 437,572 students had appeared for the exams.

AP Board Inter results: The results of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate exams are expected to be released on April 12, as per sources. In class 12, a total of 437,572 students had appeared for the exams. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at bieap.gov.in, once released. The exams for the first year began from February 28 and the second year exams started from March 2. The practical exams for general intermediate courses ended on February 21.

AP Board inter results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Results will also be available at examresults.net. Last year, nearly 10.31 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 while 5.23 lakh had taken the first year examination. The SSC exams were conducted from March 15 onwards. This year, a total of 57,127 students (56,035 regular + 1,092 private) appeared for the exams at 268 exam centres.

How is the grading done?

Those scoring 91 to 100 marks will be graded as A1; 81-90 A2; 71-80 B1; 61-70 B2; 51-60 C1; 41-50 C2; and anything below that would be graded as ‘D’.

