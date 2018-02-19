AP BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year exams 2018: Hall tickets to be released at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP hall tickets 2018: All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to keep an eye at the official website. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to keep an eye at the official website.

BIEAP hall tickets 2018: The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh first and second year intermediate vocational courses examinations will be shortly released. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to download it from the official website — bieap.gov.in — once it is released. The exams for the first year will begin from February 28 and for the second year from March 2. At present, the practical exams are being carried out for general intermediate courses. They will end on February 21.

BIEAP hall tickets 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

1st year IPE exam time table 2018

February 28: (Part II) 2nd Language paper I

March 3: English paper I

March 6: Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I

March 8: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/History paper I

March 10: Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I

March 13: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I

March 15: Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I

March 17: Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I

2nd year IPE exam time table 2018

March 1: 2nd language paper II

March 5: English paper II8

March 7: Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany paper II/ Civics paper II/ Psychology paper II

March 9: Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/History paper II

March 12: Physics paper II/Economics paper II/ Classical language paper II

March 14: Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II/ Sociology paper II/ Fine Arts, Music paper II

March 16: Geology paper II/ Home Sciences paper II/ Public Administration paper II/ Logic paper II/ Bridge Course Maths paper II

March 19: Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II

Last year, nearly 10.31 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 while 5.23 lakh had taken the first year examination.

