AP SSC 10th class exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

AP 10th class SSC results 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations is likely to declare the result for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017 at 12 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official site and check this page to be notified when the results are declared.

The exams were held from March 26 to April 16, this year and about 7 lakh candidates appeared as compared to the 6,57,595 stidents who appeared last year. Candidates appeared for three language papers (first language, second language and English), Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, an “Oriental SSC Main language paper” and a vocational theory paper. Last year, the results were declared on May 10.

The SSC class 10 exams are conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (popularly known as the SSC Board) which is a part of the Ministry of Secondary Education of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Recently, the results for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board had declared the results for the plus two examinations in which over 10 lakh students appeared for the exams. On May 5, the results for the state EAMCET exams were declared.

Steps to download the results for AP SSC class 10th exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

