Senior bureaucrat Anurag Tripathy was today appointed as the secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Tripathy, a 1998 batch officer of Indian Railway personnel Service (IRPS), has been appointed to the post for a period of five years, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

