ANU UG degree final year exams 2017: Results declared at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU results 2017: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has announced the results for undergraduate (UG) degree examinations of final year. The University had conducted the exams in March this year. The candidates can check their results on the official website – nagarjunauniversity.ac.in.
Steps to download ANU UG results 2017
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the results tab
A new window will open
Then click on ANU UG regular examinations results for March 2017 (regular)
Enter your hall ticket number
The result will be displayed
Acharya Nagarjuna University has also invited applications for a Senior Research Fellowship in a research project. The last date to apply is April 20.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now