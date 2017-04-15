ANU UG degree final year exams 2017: Results declared at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to check result ANU results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to check result

ANU results 2017: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has announced the results for undergraduate (UG) degree examinations of final year. The University had conducted the exams in March this year. The candidates can check their results on the official website – nagarjunauniversity.ac.in.

Steps to download ANU UG results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the results tab

A new window will open

Then click on ANU UG regular examinations results for March 2017 (regular)

Enter your hall ticket number

The result will be displayed

Acharya Nagarjuna University has also invited applications for a Senior Research Fellowship in a research project. The last date to apply is April 20.

