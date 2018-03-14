Answer sheets transported in Metro, lawyer writes to CBSE

The answer sheets being transported in the Metro. The answer sheets being transported in the Metro.

In a violation of security provisions, a school in the capital allegedly transported answer sheets for the CBSE Class XII chemistry examination in the Delhi Metro, without any security, Tuesday.

An employee of Mata Kasturi Devi Senior Secondary Public School, located in Najafgarh, allegedly took the Blue Line with the packed answer sheets. Asked by a commuter about the packet, the employee said he had been sent by the examination superintendent to drop the sheets to the CBSE headquarters in Preet Vihar. The commuter, lawyer Tarun Narang, has now written to the CBSE examination controller to take action in the matter.

“I was commuting from Dwarka Court Metro station to Janakpuri around 3 pm. I noticed a man carrying a sealed parcel containing answer sheets of the Class XII chemistry paper,” said Narang in the complaint letter.

The board said it is yet to receive the complaint, but added that transporting answer sheets has to be done with utmost caution. “It is a very confidential thing and there is a set parameter. Transporting answer sheets in public is not allowed,” said Rama Sharma, the CBSE public relation officer.

Explaining the rules, a school principal said, “A school teacher personally goes to deposit the answer sheet using the school’s vehicle. Answer sheets are dropped to the CBSE nodal centre.” The school, which was exam centre number 8222, could not be reached for a comment. Narang has asked CBSE to act against the centre and the superintendent who allegedly sent the parcel in the Metro.

