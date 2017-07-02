Answer sheets, property papers ‘stolen’ from Punjab Univeristy prof’s residence

AN ASSOCIATE professor with the Department of Philosophy at Panjab University, Dr Shivani Sharma, has filed an FIR alleging that thieves have stolen four answer sheets of PU students along with her property documents from her house in the last few days. The FIR was registered at Sector 11 police station on Saturday.

Sharma reported to police that the theft took place when she was shifting from Sector 11 to Sector 44 three days back. She stated in her complaint that she would submit a list of the other stolen documents to the police shortly. Police sources said Sharma was shifting from her own house at Sector 11 to her parents’ place at Sector 44. Sources added that the police would also approach the PU authorities to ascertain the nature of answer sheets, reportedly stolen from the house of the associate professor.

Dr Sharma said, “I have filed an FIR with the local police but I cannot reveal the contents of the answer sheets stolen from my house. The matter is also pending with the PU authorities and I have informed the university officials about the theft of answer sheets along with other documents from my house.” Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said, “In every complaint, we are bound to lodge an FIR. The matter is being investigated.”

