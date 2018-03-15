Answer sheets in Metro: CBSE writes to all exam centres

The answer sheets being transported in the Metro The answer sheets being transported in the Metro

A day after a lawyer complained to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that answer sheets for the Class XII Chemistry examination were transported in the Delhi Metro, the Board has written to all examination centres, stating that such an incident should not be repeated. The Indian Express had first reported the incident on March 14.

A commuter on the Blue Line had spotted an employee of Mata Kasturi Devi Senior Secondary Public School, Najafgarh, transporting packed Chemistry answer sheets Tuesday. When the commuter, Tarun Narang, a lawyer, inquired about the packet, the employee said that he had been sent by the examination superintendent to drop the sheets at the CBSE headquarters in Preet Vihar.

Narang, then wrote to the CBSE examination controller, asking for action over the incident as it compromised the security and violated the Board’s provisions. On Wednesday, in a statement, the CBSE said that it had issued detailed guidelines to centre superintendents, including instructions on safe delivery of answer books.

“However, instructions have been again issued to all centre in-charges to personally ensure that such instances are not repeated,” the Board said in a statement. As per rules, the school teacher has to take the answer sheets in a private vehicle and drop it at the CBSE nodal centre.

As the complainant had asked for action against the centre superintendent and also an inquiry in the matter, CBSE said that they have verified the “secrecy of answer books”. “It has been verified that the secrecy of answer books has not been compromised and the sanctity of examination has been maintained,” it said.

The school, exam centre number 8222, could not be reached for a comment.

