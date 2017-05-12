‘Another topper in the family’

Satvik Mashkaria Satvik Mashkaria

CARRYING FORWARD the family legacy of ‘topping’ exams, Satvik Mashkaria scored 99.85 percentile in his Class XII Gujarat board’s higher secondary examination. Satvik is a student of Kameshwar Vidyavihar. His father, Dr Mehul Mashkaria said “Satvik’s focus is JEE Advanced examination. He did not prepare for the board exams, they weren’t his priority. He is one of the 30 students who chose both medical and non-medical streams out of 1,30,000 students who undertook the science stream.”

In a family full of doctors, Satvik chose to take a detour and aspires to pursue Computer Science Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Satvik’s interests include Mathematics and he is also inclined towards Sanskrit language. He attained the title of ‘Sanskrit Visharad’ at the age of 14 and was the sole contestant from Gujarat for the International Physics Olympiad, Indonesia.

